Mumbai's lifeline to run, but Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issues warning

Mumbai's lifeline, the suburban railway network and public transportation system will continue to run, however, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has issued a stern warning - no non-essential travel.

Throughout the day, there were reports that the Maharashtra government in consultation with Railway Ministry and Centre would stop the suburban services of Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) in the entire Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

The issue, its pros and cons, were discussed at the Cabinet meeting.

"Public transport in Mumbai will remain open and there would not closure of government offices," Thackeray said after the meeting.

However, we went on to add: "...will have to take a harsh decision of shutting down the train, bus services if people don't refrain from non-essential travel".

Thackeray said that the government is allowing the functioning of government offices with 50 per cent strength.

In the entire MMR, work-from-home has been advocated and being encouraged. There is less public on the streets and on public transportation system.

More than 80 lakh people use Mumbai's suburban network daily, that is spread across six lines covering 390-odd kms and 157 stations in the Mumbai metropolitan region. The CR and WR collectively run 3,029 services daily.