Mumbai's Malabar Hill area to get tree-top walkway

The picturesque Malabar Hill area of Mumbai would soon get a tree-top walkway – a first-of-its-kind project in India.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is working on the project.

The walkway would be stretched over a length of 900 metres with a width of 1.5 metres.

Visitors will be able to take a canopy walk through the Malabar Hills after the walkway is constructed.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Malabar Hill is one of the prominent residential areas in the city.

Known for housing Walkeshwar temple and Banganga tank, this hillock is situated at a height of 50 metres, the highest point in Southern Mumbai. One of the most expensive residential areas in the world, Malabar Hills is home to mansions of many celebrities as well as ministerial bungalows.

The area also houses the Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s Residence and the Sahyadri Guest House.