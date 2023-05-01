Mumbai's Marine Drive to get a seaside plaza

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 01 2023, 19:13 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 19:25 ist
Marine Drive seafront in Mumbai. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Marine Drive - one of the most visited and photographed places of India’s commercial capital Mumbai - will get a seaside plaza.

Besides, it would also get international standard facilities and public toilets. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Speaker Rahul Narvekar, visited and inspected the spot on Monday.

Top officials of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) including Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal accompanied Shinde, who holds the Urban Development portfolio.

Shinde also asked for facilities at Marine Drive to be augmented for morning walkers. 

“The aim is to beautify Mumbai at par with international standards,” Shinde said. 

The 3.6-km-long Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Marg, popularly called Marine Drive aka Queen’s Necklace a 'C'-shaped six-lane concrete road along the Arabian Sea - and is a prominent landmark of Mumbai.

The promenade is lined with palm trees. Starting from the southern end of Nariman Point - it stretches to the northern end to Chowpatty Beach and finally connects to the Babulnath temple and then the Malabar Hill.

The majority of the buildings along Marine Drive are of art deco style - which include residential and commercial establishments. 

Many sports clubs, including Cricket Club of India, Brabourne Stadium, Garware Club House, Hindu Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana, and Parsi Gymkhana are situated along this stretch.

