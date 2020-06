On a day Mumbai took baby steps for the new normal, the total COVID-19 cases in India's financial capital crossed the 50,000-mark on Monday.

The total death toll in Mumbai now stands at 1,702 and the positive cases 50,085.

As far as Maharashtra is concerned, the total deaths and positive cases stand at 3,169 and 88,528.

On Monday, 1,661 patients were discharged taking the total to 40,975 who have gone home.