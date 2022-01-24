Murder-accused Indrani Mukerjea submits application before Mumbai court claiming Sheena Bora is alive

Former media baron Indrani Mukerjea on Monday submitted a hand-written application before a special court here claiming her daughter Sheena Bora, whom she is accused of killing, is alive.

Mukerjea, in the 8-page application submitted through her lawyer Sana Raees Khan, sought the court to direct the CBI, the prosecution, to file an affidavit in response to her claims.

Mukerjea has sought to know if the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken any steps to ascertain her claims that Sheena Bora was alive.

As per the application, in November 2021, a woman introduced herself as Asha Korke, a former police inspector who was arrested in an extortion case also involving former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, inside the Byculla women's prison.

Korke allegedly told Mukerjea that in June 2021, she was in Srinagar where she met a woman who looked like Sheena Bora. When Korke approached the woman and asked if she was Sheena Bora, the woman replied in the affirmative, the application said.

"The lady is said to have asked Korke 'how do you know me' and 'who are you'. Korke claims she revealed that she was a police inspector with the Maharashtra government, to which Sheena replied 'have you come to put me behind bars'," the application added.

It further claimed Korke then tried to reason with Sheena to come forward and reveal the truth so that her incarcerated parents are set free. Her application claimed that Sheena refused, saying she had started a new life and did not wish to return to her old life.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 along with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in connection with the killing of her daughter Sheena Bora.

