Museums will get redefined in the new normal, says Bhujang Bobade

Museums in India will be redefined in the new normal, says Bhujang Bobade, one of the leading experts in museums and collections.

The gamechanger would be digitisation, information technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things, web-based platforms, apps and social media, says Bobade, the curator of Jalgaon-based Gandhi Research Foundation.

"If we look at the global scenario, we are lagging behind in these areas," he said, adding that in the new normal when physical distancing, health and hygiene will be the order of the day, going online will be one of the best options.

He said that if one looks at Indian museums, only six percent of them have a presence in the digital world and only 2 percent post updates on social media.

"Time has come when every museum should be on App. Going to the people is the best options," said Bobade, who is also curating and conducting courses like Museums' Heritage, Museums' Management and Indian Art & Architectural Heritage.

He said that visitors, researchers, scholars, experts can come together on online platforms. "India is rich in terms of heritage and culture. We need to take it ahead," he said adding that the collective artefacts at museums in India are enormous.

Bobade said digital museums would be able to create a whole new brand, open new avenues.