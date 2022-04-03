MVA allies slam Raj Thackeray, call him BJP spokesperson

A day after MNS president Raj Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the ruling dispensation of Maharashtra on Sunday accused him of speaking BJP's language.

During the course of his 45-minute speech on Saturday evening, Raj, though without taking names, targetted Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

In fact, minutes after Raj ended his speech leader of opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar seem to agree on most of the issues.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Uddhav Thackeray's aide Sanjay Raut said that it is clear that the loudspeaker blaring at Shivaji Park was "sponsored and scripted" by the BJP.

Raut said that the MVA was formed to teach "liars" a lesson. "What happened in 2019 was between Shiv Sena and BJP...why should a third person speak on it now," he asked.

He also pointed out that Raj went to Pawar to seek guidance recently.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Dr Manisha Kayande described Raj as a "spokesperson" of the BJP.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said a new "B-team" of BJP has emerged in form of Raj Thackeray. "People get entertainment from his speech but his workers get no direction," he added.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: "BJP leaders are regularly using the name of Pawar saheb to gain free publicity. Raj Thackeray is following BJP's footsteps to review his and his party's dwindling popularity. Looks like BJP had taught Raj Thackeray their mantra - 'to stay relevant in politics, use the name of Sharad Pawar'."

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, "You started politics with the blueprint of development. You spoke of development.... now you accuse Pawar saheb of casteist politics and you yourself are moving towards communal politics."

Check out the latest videos from DH: