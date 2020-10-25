MVA allies to contest BMC polls together: Sanjay Raut

MVA allies to contest BMC polls together: Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC is the country's richest civic body with an annual budget of over Rs 33,400 crore

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 25 2020, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 16:20 ist
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners, including the Sena, NCP and Congress, will contest the 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls together.

The ruling MVA in Maharashtra is here to stay, the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson told a news channel, and expressed confidence that it would win the civic polls in the country's commercial capital.

The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC is the country's richest civic body with an annual budget of over Rs 33,400 crore.

"The Shiv Sena-led MVA will fight the civic polls in Maharashtra's capital and will win it. In Mumbai, who else but Shiv Sena can win? The MVA is here to stay permanently," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress last year forged an alliance to form the government after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party parted ways with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

Elections in Maharashtra's 10 municipal corporations, including the BMC, and 27 zilla parishads and gram panchayats are due in 2022. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Mumbai
BMC
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Shiv Sena
Congress
NCP
Sanjay Raut
BJP
Uddhav Thackeray

What's Brewing

Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to

Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to

India's first seaplane to take off on October 31

India's first seaplane to take off on October 31

Treaty banning nuclear weapons to be enforced: UN

Treaty banning nuclear weapons to be enforced: UN

Murder hornets vacuumed out of Washington nest

Murder hornets vacuumed out of Washington nest

For top galleries, it’s a season of upended exhibitions

For top galleries, it’s a season of upended exhibitions

 