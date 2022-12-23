MVA boycott Assembly proceedings to protest suspension of NCP leader, raise slogans against Bommai

Maharashtra's chief opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) said they will boycott the proceedings of the Assembly on Friday to protest the suspension of seven-time MLA and state NCP President Jayant Patil for the remainder of the term of the Nagpur session for alleged derogatory words against Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Opposition MLAs protested in the Vidhan Bhavan complex against the silence of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government vis-a-vis the aggressive stance taken by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

“We have decided to boycott the proceedings,” Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar told reporters. “Patil was suspended for no reason,” he said.

The MLAs also raised slogans against the Karnataka government and Bommai.

On the issue of the boundary dispute, Pawar said, “Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been saying that he would not allow an inch to go to Karnataka. Let me assure, let the Supreme Court verdict come in our favour, we would not allow any inch (of Marathi-speaking people) to remain there.”

Pawar also said that the SIT in the Disha Salian case was unnecessary and childish. “Rhea Chakrabory had already clarified that AU means her friend Ananya Udhas, however, opposition is reading it as Aaditya Thackeray,” he said.

“We have decided to stay away from the proceedings as we are not allowed to speak,” said former Chief Minister and Congressman Ashok Chavan.

Aaditya said that since the opposition has raised the issue of corruption of Shinde, the opposition members are being targeted.