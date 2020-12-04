MVA celebrates first anniversary with a bang, takes lead in Maharashtra Council polls

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has taken a clear lead in the biennial elections to five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The five seats where biennial elections were held include three Graduates' constituencies and two Teachers' constituencies.

Besides, by-elections were held in Dhule-Nandurbar Local Bodies' seat, which much on expected lines, was won by Amrish Patel of the BJP.

Patel, a veteran politician, educationist and social worker, who is a four-time Congress MLA and one-time MLC, had switched from Congress to BJP.

As far as the five seats are concerned, the MVA has won or is leading in four seats while an Independent was leading in one place.

NCP’s Satish defeated BJP's Shirish Boralkar and won the Aurangabad division Graduates’ constituency.

In the Nagpur division Graduates’ seat, Congress's Abhijit Wanjari was leading over his nearest rival Sandeep Joshi (BJP).

In Pune division Graduates' constituency, NCP's Arun Lad had established a clear lead over Sangram Deshmukh of BJP.

In Pune division Teachers’ constituency, Jayant Asgaonkar of Congress was leading over Independent Dattatraya Sawant.

On the other hand, in Amravati Division Teachers’ constituency, Kiran Sarnaik (Independent) was leading over Shrikant Deshpande of Shiv Sena.

Reacting to the result announcement and trends, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said: “The results are a clear reflection of the MVA’s work in the last one year.”

The MVA government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assumed office on November 28 last year.

On Thursday, the MVA comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress celebrated one year in office with the publication of a booklet on one-year’s achievements.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council comprises 78 members of which 12 are from the Governor’s quota – and are currently vacant.

The MVA has submitted a list of 12 names to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari last month, which, however, is yet to be cleared by him.