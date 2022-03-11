MVA comes out with 'Panchasutri' mission

In a bid to boost overall development, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has come out with a five-pronged plan - “Panchasutri” - covering agriculture, health, human resources, transport and industry.

The programme has an outlay of Rs. 1,15, 215 crore and a whopping Rs 4 lakh crore will be provided for this programme in the next three years, according to the state Budget, 2022-23 tabled on Friday.

This will result in huge investments in the economy and thereby making Maharashtra the first state in the country to have a one-trillion dollar economy.

With the Uddhav Thackeray-led tri-party government involving Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - halfway through its tenure, the dispensation is focusing on core areas.

“We have been trying whatever possible, and will continue to do whatever is possible,” said Thackeray.

“We all know the importance of the five fundamental elements in Indian philosophy. Like the five elements earth, water, fire, air and sky, we must also adopt the five elements involved in development. Development means the growth of agriculture, health, human resources, transportation and industry. This Panchasutri is at the core of our budget this year,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance and Planning portfolios, said while tabling the budget.

Of the Rs. 1,15, 215 crore, an outlay of Rs. 23,888 crore is proposed for agriculture and allied sectors, Rs. 5,244 crore for the health sector, Rs. 46,667 crore for human development and human resources, Rs. 28,605 crore for transportation infrastructure, Rs.10,111 crore for development of Industry and Energy sectors.

Pawar announced an incentive grant of Rs. 50,000 to 20 lakh farmers who repay their loans regularly, which is expected to result in an expenditure of Rs. 10,000 crore.

As part of health infrastructure upgrade, the government has proposed the establishment of 100-bed women’s hospitals at Hingoli, Yavatmal,

Buldhana, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Wardha, Bhandara, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Solapur, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Raigad.

Level-1 Trauma Care Units of 50 beds each to be set up at Nanded, Amravati, Jalna, Bhandara, Ahmednagar and Satara.

A provision of Rs. 7500 crore for 10,000 k.m. roads under Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase-II, while the launch of 6550 km road improvement under Prime Minister’s Village Road Scheme Phase-3 has been planned.

The Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Highway will be extended from Nagpur to Bhandara-Gondia and Nagpur to Gadchiroli.

A Rs 16,039 crore Nashik-Pune medium high-speed railway project has been sanctioned.

