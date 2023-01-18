MVA facing internal differences: State BJP chief

MVA facing internal differences: State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Bawankule added that the parties within the MVA were facing factional fights

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 18 2023, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 13:22 ist
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Credit: Twitter/@cbawankule

Internal differences have cropped up between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners, state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday, while remaining silent on the issue of support to Congress rebel Satyajeet Tambe in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls. 

“As I have said earlier, Tambe has not sought help from the BJP so far,” Bawankule told reporters.

Tambe, a former Maharashtra Youth Congress President and former Ahmednagar Zilla Parishad member, is contesting in the Nashik Division Graduates’ seat as an Independent candidate after his father Dr Sudhir Tambe, a three-time MLC, withdrew from the race despite the Congress giving him the AB Form. 

Also Read | Nashik Poll: Uddhav Sena-backed Independent reaches out to Congress, NCP

“Whenever he seeks support, the state Parliamentary board would take a call and accordingly send the decision to the central Parliamentary board for necessary ratification,” he said. 

Bawankule lashed out at the MVA partners, namely, the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena. “You can see that internal differences have cropped up among the three MVA partners ahead of the Council elections,” he said, adding that the parties are also facing factional fights.

