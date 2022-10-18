MVA girdles up to strategise; Congress leader H K Patil meets Uddhav

Three months after it was toppled from power, the Maha Vikas Aghadi—the coalition of Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Indian National Congress—has now hunkered down to take on the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis alliance government in Maharashtra.

As part of the strategy, a delegation of Congress leaders led by All India Congress Committee In-Charge of the State H K Patil met former Maharashtra Chief Minister, and leader of one of the Shiv Sena factions Uddhav Thackeray.

Patil was accompanied by former state Congress president and ex-chief minister Ashok Chavan, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat and Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap, among others.

The delegation requested Uddhav to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters Maharashtra next month. “The yatra is entering Maharashtra on November 6, and we have requested Thackeray to join the march,” Jagtap tweeted.

Earlier, there were reports that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, who is also the current Member of Parliament from Baramati, might welcome Rahul Gandhi when he enters the state.

Meanwhile, for the elections to the Andheri East seat, the MVA partners have shown unity after ironing out differences. Both, the Congress and the NCP, had backed the candidature of Rutuja Latke, the nominee of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

