MVA government questions progress in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Coinciding with the first death anniversary of the Sushant Singh Rajput, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra questioned the progress made by the central agencies in unearthing the mystery behind the actor’s death.

The ruling allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alleged that the central agencies – like CBI, ED and NCB - were misused for political purposes. It may be recalled, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA has come under severe attack from BJP, political parties of Bihar and social media platforms in the wake of the death of the actor on 14 June 2020 even as it was battling the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been a year today since the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 310 days since CBI started an investigation and 250 days since the AIIMS panel ruled out murder. When will the CBI declare the final conclusion? Why has the CBI kept a lid on it? CBI is under immense pressure from its political bosses,” state Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

He also raised the issue of planting of gelatin-sticks laden car off the home of India’s top businessman Mukesh Ambani and the death of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiran.

“Similarly, when the Antilia plot was hatched by officers including Vaze who all are from the Mumbai CP office, why is NIA not able to nab the mastermind? Is this protection part of some deal? Why is Param Bir Singh not being interrogated? Why does the NIA ask for more time in court and does nothing?” he wanted to know.

NCP chief spokesperson and state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik accused the BJP of discrediting the Maharashtra government in the case as it wanted to get votes in the name of Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bihar assembly election last year.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “It was not about a probe into what went wrong, but was more about hounding the MVA government, casting aspersions, launching a smear campaign" as a lot of stories have turned out to be fake.”