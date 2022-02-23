MVA govt comes to Nawab Malik’s defence, accuses Fadnavis of 'trying to topple govt'

Coming solidly to the defence of senior NCP leader Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Wednesday accused the BJP and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis of making repeated attempts to topple the government in Maharashtra.

The MVA accused the BJP-led NDA of misusing central agencies like CBI, ED, IT and NIA to target political opponents.

The MVA partners -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- also stated that it was an act of frustration as BJP is set to face a drubbing in the Assembly polls in five states including Uttar Pradesh.

NCP leader and legal expert Majeed Memon said that the BJP has been frustrated since November 2019, when it failed to form the government in Maharashtra.

“The BJP and former chief minister and now leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis are making all attempts to topple the MVA government... they have been repeatedly doing so and adopting all tactics,” Memon said adding that the BJP was blatantly misusing central agencies.

“Particularly it is happening after the NDA came to power in 2019,” he said and referred to other non-BJP ruled states like West Bengal.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that the BJP would have to pay for what it is doing.

“Nawab Malik is a senior leader. He is a Cabinet minister. He has been taken to the ED office... Nawab Malik speaks the truth and you all know that... it is a challenge offered to MVA. Let them probe, but after 2024 we will also probe,” he said.

Raut said that he had furnished information on various deals of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his family members, however, no action has been taken. “The ED has put that in the washing machine,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said: “The central agencies -- ED, IT, CBI are working at the behest of BJP. This is a misuse of power. The agencies seem to be working for a political party... the BJP is misusing the agencies and it is a countrywide pattern against political opponents.”

“It is an absolute misuse of power... without any notice, he has been taken to the ED office. Some people are trying to trouble him. In what connection he has taken, we are not aware,” said state NCP president and water resources and command area development minister Jayant Patil.

