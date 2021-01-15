Allegations won't impact MVA govt: Sena's Sanjay Raut

MVA govt strong, allegations won't affect it: Sanjay Raut

Talking to reporters after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Raut said it is the job of the opposition party to seek resignations every day

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 15 2021, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 19:08 ist
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is strong and allegations concerning some ministers won't affect its stability.

A woman has alleged that NCP minister Dhananjay Munde raped her, and NCB has arrested the son-in-law of another NCP minister Nawab Malik, in a drugs case, prompting the BJP to seek action against these ministers.

Talking to reporters after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Raut said it is the job of the opposition party to seek resignations every day.

"If this yardstick were to be applied, then one can even demand the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi daily over the ongoing farmers' protests," he said.

Asked about the claim that his wife Varsha Raut repaid a Rs 55 lakh "friendly loan" she had taken from a bank scam accused's wife soon after the Enforcement Directorate summoned her to seek an explanation, Raut quipped, "there is no need to respond to every allegation."

The Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is strong no matter how many allegations the opposition party levels, Raut said.

Asked if the allegations against MVA leaders have damaged the ruling alliance, Raut replied, "absolutely not".

Raut said he met Pawar at the latter's residence to invite him for his daughter's engagement ceremony.

NCP
Congress
Maha Vikas Agadhi
Mumbai
BJP
Shiv Sena

