MVA happy over Sharad Pawar’s choice as UPA chairperson

Amid reports from New Delhi that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar could be chosen to lead the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), the constituents of the Maharashtra mega alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi are elated.

While Congress has not reacted, the Shiv Sena backed the Maratha strongman while NCP offered a guarded reaction.

“In today’s circumstances, the only person who has the knowledge and the capability to lead is Sharad Pawar,” says Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member.

Raut works closely with Pawar and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and played a key role in forging the MVA that formed the government in 2019 and kept BJP out of power.

Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra chief minister and three-time union minister – having handed portfolios of defence and agriculture, is the chief architect of the MVA.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said that there is no demand or request either from Pawar or the party to make him the UPA chairperson. “Recently Pawar saheb has said that the Opposition needs to be united and strengthened…who becomes the leader is not an issue,” he said.

Pawar’s nephew and state’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said: “Pawar saheb knows how to do development without politics…you may see how he has taken up the issues of farmers.”

Close Pawar-aide Hemant Takle said that when the Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government was in power, Pawar has shown how to work. “As a minister, he knew all the chief ministers very well including prime minister Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat chief minister.”