MVA hints at leadership change in Sena-BJP govt 

As the proverbial Sword of Damocles continues to hang over the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government because of the impeding Supreme Court judgement on the June 2022 split in the Shiv Sena and toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the tri-party anti-BJP coalition indicated a leadership change in Maharashtra.

However, the ruling side pooh-poohed any such suggestions saying that the government was stable.

There was also an intense war-of-words among leaders from both sides.

It's now around 10 months since Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis has taken over as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, after toppling the MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

The development takes place in the backdrop of reports of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar inching closer to the BJP.

Over the last couple of days, Thackeray’s close aide and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut has been speaking about the leadership change and that the Shinde-Fadnavis government was in trouble.

“The government of the existing Chief Minister and his 40 MLAs will collapse in 15-20 days. The death warrant of this government has been issued. It is now to be decided who will sign it,” Raut claimed.

He further said that it’s the BJP that does not want the government to continue. “BJP’s image has got a dent because of this government…when the Chief Minister changes, the government changes,” he said.

Senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said: “…the Supreme Court has heard the case of disqualification proceedings against 16 MLAs including Shinde….if case there is disqualification there would be a leadership change.”

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: “Sources in media say that there will be a role reversal between Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis in the incumbent Maharashtra government. Hush hush meetings in Delhi…”

Meanwhile, state Congress President Nana Patole, when asked about it, said: “…I am not an astrologer but I can see from facts in democracy.”

Reacting to the developments, state Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, who is the Shiv Sena spokesperson, described Raut as a “fake astrologer”.

BJP MLA spokesperson Ram Kadam described Raut’s statement as “mungeri lal ke hasin sapne.”