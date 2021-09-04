MVA is Sena's government: Sanjay Raut

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Sep 04 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 22:41 ist
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Though the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra is a coalition, it is primarily the Shiv Sena's government, party MP Sanjay Raut said here on Saturday.

The government is made up of three parties including the NCP and Congress, but it "belongs to the party who has the chief minister's post," he said, addressing Sena workers.

"This is our government because this is Uddhav Thackeray government. Everybody is ours, but Shiv Sena is above all. Every party needs Shiv Sena," Raut added.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was one of the "top five chief ministers in the country" and not a single BJP chief minister figures in this list, he claimed.

