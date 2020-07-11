Not a remote control of Maharashtra govt: Sharad Pawar

MVA is successful experiment, says Sharad Pawar, denies being remote control of Maharashtra govt

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 11 2020, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 10:09 ist
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Credits: PTI Photo

Describing the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government as a "successful experiment", NCP supremo Sharad  Pawar made it clear that he was neither a "headmaster" nor a "remote control" of the government in Maharashtra. 

The style of working of late Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are different but as chief minister, the latter is doing a good job, Pawar said in an interview to Saamana,  the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, conducted by its executive editor Sanjay Raut. 

"Definitely.... the MVA is a successful experiment," Pawar said about the government that comprises of Shiv Sena,  NCP and Congress besides smaller groups. 

Asked whether he was headmaster or remote control of the government, Pawar,  who is the chief architect of MVA,  said: "None of these... I am neither a headmaster nor a remote control.... this is a government of democracy and cannot be run through remote control... the government is run by the chief minister and his council of ministers."

Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar
Sanjay Raut
Maha Vikas Agadhi
Congress
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray

