MVA is successful experiment, says Sharad Pawar, denies being remote control of Maharashtra govt

Describing the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government as a "successful experiment", NCP supremo Sharad Pawar made it clear that he was neither a "headmaster" nor a "remote control" of the government in Maharashtra.

The style of working of late Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are different but as chief minister, the latter is doing a good job, Pawar said in an interview to Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, conducted by its executive editor Sanjay Raut.

promo 4- Sharad Pawar Interview

सत्ता ही विनयाने वापरायची असते...

शरद पवार यांची जोरदार मुलाखत! pic.twitter.com/FQenPZGBwX — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) July 10, 2020

"Definitely.... the MVA is a successful experiment," Pawar said about the government that comprises of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress besides smaller groups.

Asked whether he was headmaster or remote control of the government, Pawar, who is the chief architect of MVA, said: "None of these... I am neither a headmaster nor a remote control.... this is a government of democracy and cannot be run through remote control... the government is run by the chief minister and his council of ministers."