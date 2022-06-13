MVA looks to avoid Rajya Sabha-like fight in Maharashtra Council poll

MVA looks to avoid RS-like fight in MLC poll

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 13 2022, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 17:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

With 11 contestants in the fray for 10 seats, the Maharashtra Legislative Council election is expected to be as fierce as the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi camp has been holding several meetings to ensure they would not be embarrassed in the Council elections, which would be held through secret votes.

The internal fissures within the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress—the three partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition—was revealed in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party dealt a blow to the ruling alliance when the Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar was defeated by BJP’s Dhananjay Mahadik and emerged as the newly elected Rajya Sabha member.

For the Council polls, too, there are 11 contestants for the 10 open seats. Independent candidate Sadabhau Khot, the leader of Rayat Krantikari Sanghatana and former minister, withdrew his nomination on Monday—the last day for withdrawing nominations—while the NCP withdrew its additional candidate Shivajirao Garje. Khot, although an independent candidate, had a tacit support in the BJP.

Now, there are five BJP candidates: Pravin Darekar, Prof Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad.

The MVA has six nominations—two each of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress.

The Shiv Sena has nominated Sachin Ahir and Amasha Padvi. While the NCP fielded Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse. The Congress has nominated Bhai Jagtap and Chandrakant Handore.

MLC poll
India News
Maharashtra

