MVA needs to be united, say leaders 

Buoyed by the victories in bye-elections in Andheri East in Mumbai and Kasba Peth in Pune and the just-concluded Agriculture Produce Market Committees, the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners seem to be working on formal pre-poll alliances in the run up to the 2023 local bodies polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

At the MVA’s third Vajramuth mega-rally at the MMRDA Ground at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Sunday, the leaders NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) dropped indications on this in a bid to unitedly take on the BJP-Shiv Sena combine and their partners.

“We have seen that in the APMC polls and elections to Andheri East and Kasba Peth that we fought unitedly and defeated them,” Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

“We cannot deny the fact that when we have contested the polls together, we have fared well, the bye-polls in Kasba Peth and Andheri East and APMC elections shows this,” Leader of Opposition in the Assembly for NCP, who is a former four-time Deputy Chief Minister, said.

“We have to be together. The local bodies elections in the state are due. After this we have the Lok Sabha elections and then the Vidhan Sabha polls…we need to be together as people are with us,” senior Congressman and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said. “We have to fight unitedly as there are attempts to finish off the Constitution,” said state Congress President Nana Patole.