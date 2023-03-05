MVA plans to hold joint rallies across Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Mar 05 2023, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 14:20 ist
Senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that the MVA is planning several joint rallies across the state. Credit: PTI Photo

With the elections to local bodies in Maharashtra round the corner, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is planning a series of joint rallies across the state to take forth its point to the people including how the government was toppled last year.

Top leaders of Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-group of Shiv Sena, would be addressing the rallies. 

Senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that the MVA is planning several joint rallies across the state. “We would be having rallies across the state…initially, we are planning to hold it in Mumbai and at the divisional headquarters like Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar), Nagpur and Amravati,” said Bhujbal.

