MVA smells trouble as BJP looks to replicate RS success in Prez, MLC polls

With BJP getting a boost in the Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra, the going will get tough for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the ensuing Council elections, Presidential polls and election of Assembly speaker.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have gone into a huddle to checkmate BJP’s strategy, which has left the chinks in MVA's armour exposed.

Minor troubles notwithstanding, the Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance sailed through for the last two-and-a-half years, but rough weather can be expected ahead.

The elections for 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council would be held on June 20 with 13 candidates in fray. The last date of withdrawal is June 13. The MVA has fielded 7 candidates - two each by Shiv Sena, and Congress and three by NCP. The Shiv Sena has fielded Sachin Ahir and Amasha Padvi, while Congress has named Bhai Jagtap and Chandrakant Handore. The NCP has put up Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, the Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council and veteran North Maharashtra politician Eknath Khadse and also an additional candidate Shivajirao Garje.

The BJP has fielded five candidates — Pravin Darekar, Prof Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad. The BJP has also backed the candidature of Rayat Krantikari Sanghatana leader Sadabhau Khot, who has filed his papers as an Independent.

In the Rajya Sabha polls, at least 10 MLAs from smaller parties and independents voted for BJP despite assuring MVA of its support, which came as a jolt to the ruling side. The BJP, which is riding high on discontentment of the smaller parties and independents, will try to repeat this for upcoming polls.

On July 18, the Presidential polls will be held and the election for the post of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker may be held during the monsoon session. As of now, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal of NCP is discharging the duties of Speaker. The post has been vacant for more than a year as Nana Patole resigned to take over as Maharashtra Congress President.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the total number of smaller parties and independents is 29 and this is going to be crucial.