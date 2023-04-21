MVA start preparations for 1 May rally

Amid inter-party and intra-party differences with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the anti-BJP coalition is preparing for the grand mega rally on 1 May - coinciding with the Maharashtra Day festivities and May Day commemoration.

The rally is expected to be held in the MMRDA Ground at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have started mobilising the leaders and workers for the mega-meet - which would be a sort of launch of preparations in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

The MVA is facing the biggest crisis - nearly 10 months after it was toppled - with Pawar’s nephew and Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar’s closeness to the BJP.

Over the past fortnight, there have been reports that Pawar would resign and join BJP or walk out with a group and support the saffron party.

However, the Pawar uncle-nephew denied any such move.

The third in the Vajramuth (thunderbolt) series of MVA rallies, this is going to be the biggest one as it is being held in the state capital of Mumbai.

The first and second rallies were held in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on April 2 and Nagpur on April 14.

On May 14, a rally was planned in Pune, the headquarters of Western Maharashtra, followed by 28 May in Kolhapur and then on 3 June in Nashik, the hub of North Maharashtra.

Over the past few weeks, there have been multiple efforts to increase the coordination among the three MVA partners - which include the Thackeray-Pawar meeting, Pawar meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal meeting Thackeray.

Mumbai accounts for six of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and 36 of the 288 Vidhan Sabha seats - and for political parties performance becomes a crucial issue.