MVA submits list of 12 proposed MLCs to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Friday submitted the list of 12 proposed MLCs from Governor’s quota to Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

A ministerial delegation comprising Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab of Shiv Sena, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik of NCP, and Medical Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh called on Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation handed over a letter of Chief Minister, the resolution of the Cabinet, and a sealed envelope containing the 12 names.

The names were discussed and finalized in the Cabinet meeting on 29 October, which was confirmed on 5 November.

“We have handed over the details to the Governor, we expect that the Governor will do the needful,” said Parab. Asked about any time frame, he said: “There is no such thing….the Governor decides on it…we have done the necessary due diligence.”

When pointed out reports that the Governor may not accept the list, Parab said: “We cannot answer in ifs and buts.”

Malik said that everything has been done as per law. “We hope that the Governor will notify the names,” he said.

The MVA ministers, however, refused to speak on the names that had been submitted to the Governor.

The three parties have agreed on a 4-4-4 formula for the 12 vacant seats.

The term of 12 legislators nominated to the Upper House from the Governor’s quota had expired in June.

The Governor nominates 12 MLCs for a tenure of six years – based on the recommendations of the state Cabinet.

According to Article171(5) of the Constitution: “(5) The members to be nominated by the Governor under sub-clause (e) of clause (3) shall consist of persons having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of such matters as the following, namely: literature, science, art, the co-operative movement, and social service.”

The Maharashtra Legislative Council comprises 78 seats of which 12 are from the Governor's quota.