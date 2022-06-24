MVA takes exception to Rane’s veiled threats to Pawar

MVA takes exception to Narayan Rane’s veiled threats to Sharad Pawar

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jun 24 2022, 18:15 ist
The beleaguered Maha Vikas Aghadi top brass lashed out on Friday at senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union MSME minister Narayan Rane for what is seen as him threatening Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar.

Rane posted a series of tweets after Pawar held a news conference in which he said the real test of majority is the Floor of the House and the rebels must return to Mumbai to make their claim. Rane has been, for a while now, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s bête noire.

“Sharad Pawar is threatening the (rebel) MLAs that they should come to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. They will definitely come and vote as per their will. If any harm comes to them, it will be difficult to go home,” Rane tweeted.

Shiv Sena took exception to it and party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said: “Does the BJP approve of such language? Governments will come and go. But Maharashtra will not tolerate such language against Pawar saheb.”

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said: “Pawar saheb’s language has always been good…Maharashtra has seen who is threatening people, misusing central agencies, and putting pressure for the last two-and-a-half-years.”

