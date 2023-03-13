MVA to hold rallies across Maharashtra as local body polls near

With the mega local bodies poll in Maharashtra round the corner, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has planned a series of rallies in important poll-bound cities in the state and reach out to people to tell them how their government was toppled by the Shinde-Fadnavis duo as well as other burning issues like price rise and situation of farmers.

The top brass of the MVA comprising the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-group of the Shiv Sena would be addressing the gatherings.

Coinciding with the ongoing budget session of the legislature, MVA leaders including former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar, his counterpart in the Council Ambadas Danve, state NCP President Jayant Patil, veteran NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal state Congress President Nana Patole, former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan of the Congress among others have held deliberations to hold joint rallies.

The first such rally is expected to be held in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (earlier known as Aurangabad), the headquarters of Marathwada on April 2, followed by Nagpur on April 16, the hub of Vidarbha region.

On May 1, the rally would be held in the state capital of Mumbai coinciding with the Maharashtra Diwas festivities.

On May 14, a rally has been planned in Pune, the headquarters of western Maharashtra, followed by Kolhapur on May 28 and then in Nashik on June 3, the hub of north Maharashtra.

“The three parties would be mobilising their leaders and workers and this would be a massive show of strength,” MVA sources said, adding that the Kasba Peth bypolls have shown the strength of unity and mutual respect.

In fact, Pawar Senior and Thackeray have been stressing on the need for the three allies to work in unison and take on the BJP and its allies.

Once the joint rallies in the major cities are over, there are plans to hold such meetings in the hinterland as well.