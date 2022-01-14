MVA vs BJP over CM’s absence in meeting chaired by PM

The Maha Vikas Aghadi and the opposition BJP are once again in a war-of-words - this time over Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s absence during the virtual meeting to review the Covid-19 situation chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It may be mentioned that the state was represented by Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope.

State BJP President Chandrakant Patil took exception to Thackeray’s absence from the meeting which reviewed the situation vis-a-vis Omicron-triggered third wave and the vaccination programme.

Also Read | Don't become 'Corona agents', Uddhav Thackeray warns reckless people

Patil suggested that the charge of the Chief Ministership be handed over to someone else while Thackeray recovers from health issues.

“In Indian culture, we do not comment on anyone’s health…and, after all, Uddhav ji is our friend,” he said and also pointed out on many issues the Chief Minister is on video-conference mode. “The chair is very important,” he said, stressing that in such an important meeting by the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister should have been personally present.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, however, hit back.

When pointed out that Thackeray was not there in the meeting chaired by Modi, he said that the Chief Minister’s Office can speak on that in detail. “However, Rajesh Tope, who is handling the Covid-19 situation was present…he is in the thick of things,” he said, adding that many times the Prime Minister is also not present in some meetings.

Also Read | If Uddhav is taking time to recover, give charge of Maharashtra CM to Eknath Shinde: Union Minister

Hitting out at BJP, Raut said, “The BJP has nothing but to criticise, they are left with no other work….they should speak about China and the border situation…they speak on Indo-Pakistan issue, they should speak about Indo-China issue as well.”

On BJP’s criticism that the MVA was not running the state properly, he said, “We must organise medical camps for them…to test the number of specs, give the right number and …and perhaps also provide hearing aids.”

This is the second time in a matter of days that the BJP has raised the issue of Thackeray's health.

During the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature in December 2021, Patil, a former Revenue Minister had stated that Thackeray may be replaced by either his wife Rashmi Thackeray or son and Tourism, Environment and Protocol Minister Aditya Thackeray.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: