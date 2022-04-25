MVA working with Hitler-mentality: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray in the wake of back-to-back attacks on BJP leaders

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Apr 25 2022, 16:41 ist
The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is working with “Hitler-mentality”, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis as he lashed out at chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in the wake of back-to-back attacks on BJP leaders and arrest of the Rana-couple. 

“This government is working with “Hitler-mentality”, it has left no room for talks,” Fadnavis told a news conference after boycotting the all-party meeting convened by state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on the azan-loudspeaker-Hanuman-Chalisa issue.

“The Chief Minister is not going there in the meeting and he is controlling everything that is happening in Mumbai…what is the purpose of going in such a meeting,” he said. “We have no alternative left but to fight now. We will not back out. We are not scared. We have the strength to fight back and if need be we can reply in tit for tat fashion,” he asserted.

Over the weekend, two BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya and Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya were attacked by BJP workers and before that the party’s ‘pol-khol’ campaign was disrupted by alleged Shiv Sainiks.

Fadnavis’ statement comes at a time when Somaiya was in New Delhi meeting Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla apprising them of the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

