Two unidentified gunmen fired at Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi's car on Wednesday. Joshi escaped unhurt in the incident.

The incident took place around 12 midnight when Joshi was returning from the Wardha road after his marriage anniversary celebrations. The incident comes at a time when the winter session of Maharashtra legislature is underway in Nagpur, the winter capital of the state.

The Nagpur police has registered a case and investigations were in progress.