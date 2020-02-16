Namaste Trump: 'Biggest roadshow' showcasing India's diversity awaits US Prez, Modi in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is all geared up to welcome US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Namaste Trump" on February 24. The officials said that the road show is going to have artists and performers from all the states and union territories of the country with their unique cultural identities showcasing India's vast diversity.

"This will be the biggest roadshow in terms of number of people coming to witness it and special performers and artists representing their states' culture in their colourful traditional attire. On the route, stages will be erected dedicated to each state and union territory who will perform their unique dance forms and music in traditional costumes and headgear etc. I can say that at least a lakh people will be lined up all along the road through which Modi and Trump would pass," said an AMC officer on the condition of anonymity.

The preparation is going on a war footing. The road to Ahmedabad airport, where Trump will be landing, to Mahatma Gandhi founded Sabarmati Ashram and Sabarmati Ashram to Motera cricket stadium, is being beautified. During the process, they built a wall to cover a slum area near Indira Bridge in order to beautify it.

"There is no precedent of organising such an event in the country. This is the first large scale crowd address by a foreign dignity, something that has never been done before," the AMC officials said. He added that Trump will be coming with an entourage of nearly 500 persons including 150 to 200 journalists. Besides, nearly 1000 journalists from the country have been invited to Ahmedabad.

According to the officer, the whole show will be broadcast live on 50 cameras by state-owned television channel Doordarshan. The event will be telecast globally. He said that for this purpose special control rooms and cyber cables are being laid in 32 km area. The same will be telecast at the Motera cricket stadium where more than a lakh people would have taken their seats by the time road show would start. The stadium, world's largest cricket stadium, will also be inaugurated by Modi and Trump after the road show.

AMC commissioner refused to comment on the preparation but later on Sunday evening he tweeted, tagging AMC's Twitter handle, "#IndiaRoadShow is getting bigger & bigger. More than 1 lakh participants already confirmed for the 22 km roadshow. Great opportunity for #Ahmedabad to present Indian Culture to the World..." This one lakh figure is separate from 1.20 lakh people's participation at cricket stadium in Motera.

"This is once in a life time opportunity. We might never get a chance in a city like Ahmedabad where two powerful state heads of world's two largest democratic nations will come together in open space like this. It is an unprecedented opportunity for the people and the government who are part of it," he said.