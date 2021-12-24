Names of living persons found in list of Covid-19 deceased in Maharashtra district

Living persons' names appear in list of Covid deceased

The list of the deceased has been prepared by revenue department based on the information given by the district health department

  Dec 24 2021
In a goof-up, the names of two persons, who are still alive, have figured in the list of those who died due to Covid-19 infection in Ambejogai tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Friday. The list of the deceased has been prepared by revenue department based on the information given by the district health department, the official said. The Maharashtra government had recently announced that a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 would be provided to the families of each of those who succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

"It has come to light that the names of a social activist and one more person, both of whom are still alive, have figured in the list of the deceased. So far, two such names have been found and work is on to check whether any more such people are included in the list," an official of Ambejogai Municipal Council said. The list mentions the names of 532 deceased, he said.

Tehsildar Vipin Patil said the work of making the list of Covid-19 victims has been going on. "We have sent the list to the municipal council and the gram panchayat for verification. The final list will be prepared after correcting the mistakes," he said.

