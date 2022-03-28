Nanar project back in focus; creates row in Maharashtra

The Nanar super refinery project in the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra is back in focus again.

Hours after Union Minister for education, skill development and entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Maharashtra government “seems to be changing its mind”, the Shiv Sena once again expressed his vehement opposition to the project.

The Nanar super refinery project in Rajapur tehsil of Ratnagiri district - was a flashpoint for the erstwhile BJP-Shiv Sena government between 2014-19 and the Shiv Sena ensured that the project is shelved. However, later there were plans to relocate the project.

Locals spearheaded by groups like Konkan Vinashkari Prakalp Virodhi Samiti and Konkan Refinery Virodhi Sangharsh Sanghatana were opposed to the project and the Shiv Sena went with the locals given the fact that the Konkan region was its bastion.

Now with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister, presiding over the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which also includes NCP and Congress, the project remains out of agenda of the dispensation.

The Nanar project involved an Indian consortium consisting of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) that signed an MoU with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) for setting up India's largest refinery and petroleum complex. The Rs three lakh crore that would have been the largest single location refinery complex in the world with a capacity of 60 million tonnes.

Addressing an interactive session hosted by a media house on Sunday, in Mumbai, Pradhan said: “The Nanar oil refinery project in Konkan has the potential to contribute millions of crores of rupees and employment to Maharashtra’s economy. Though the project has been stalled for the last few years due to opposition, now that the Maharashtra government seems to be changing its mind, there is hope for revival of the Nanar project.”

However, on Monday, the Shiv Sena reiterated its opposition to the project.

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is on a Konkan trip, told reporters at the Chipi Airport in Ratnagiri, said: “It was decided that Nanar project would be relocated, but wherever it goes it would be done after discussions and consent the locals...we have to see how justice can be given to bhoomi-putras...this holds good for all other infrastructure project of future.”

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “To my knowledge, Dharmendra Pradhan is the education minister…he is no longer the petroleum and natural gas minister. He should speak more on education.”

Shiv Sena MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat Vinayak Raut said that the statement of Pradhan is warranted. “By such a statement he is trying to create a confusion, which may lead to a law and order situation,” he said.

