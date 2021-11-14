Nanded peaceful after violence in parts of Maharashtra; 35 held

Police have so far arrested 35 people in Maharashtra's Nanded district after violence erupted there a couple of days back against recent communal violence in Tripura, officials said on Sunday.

At present, the situation is peaceful in Nanded, where stones were pelted at police vans on Friday during which two police personnel had sustained injuries, they said. A senior police official said the violence took place in Vazirabad area and Deglur Naka of Nanded city and they have estimated losses worth nearly Rs one lakh.

"Four offences are registered in Nanded regarding the incident. The Nanded police have so far arrested 35 people allegedly involved in the incident. The situation is under control and peaceful as of now," Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar Shewale told PTI.

A senior official said cases were registered for various offences, including damage to public property.

Various places in Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon (Nashik), Washim and Yavatmal in Maharashtra had on Friday witnessed stone-pelting during rallies taken out by some Muslim organisations protesting against the purported communal violence in Tripura.

On Saturday, a curfew was imposed in Amravati city after a mob hurled stones on shops during a bandh allegedly organised by BJP in protest against rallies taken out by members of a minority community. Hundreds of people, many of them holding saffron flags in their hands and raising slogans, had come out on streets in Rajkamal Chowk area on Saturday morning.

Police resorted to lathicharge to control the situation, an official earlier said. Except for medical emergencies, people are not allowed to come out of their houses in Amravati and a gathering of more than five people is not allowed, as per the police's order.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Friday said marches taken out in the state to protest the violence against the Muslim community in Tripura had taken a violent turn in some places, but the situation was under control.

He had appealed to people in Maharashtra to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours, and said those found responsible for the violence during the protests would be punished.

