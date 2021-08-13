Nandurbar farmer’s 4-month-old baby with rare disorder gets news life

A team of doctors at Wadia Hospital performed a successful complex eight-hour brain surgery on a four-month-old boy with rare congenital encephalocele disorder wherein the bones of a baby’s skull fail to close completely in the mother’s uterus, and gave him a new face and life.

The couple Suresh Kuta Pavra and Bhartibai Pavra, residents of Dhanaji Putro village, Nandurbar became proud parents of a third boy Kartik on April 5, 2021. They have two other sons -- Ayush and Hardik. But, their happiness was short-lived when they saw a huge swelling on the face of the baby, a swelling which hung over his eyes and almost blocked his nose when they saw the baby for the first time.

This made it difficult for the baby to eat, breathe and his vision was distorted. Back there in the village, the doctors and nurses referred the family to a local hospital in Taloda, Nandurbar. Their trips to the hospital continued for a month. Even after performing CT scans, no one had any clue regarding the condition he suffered from, and the family was told that the patient can get operated on in the near future.

Finally, the village primary health care provider sent the pictures to the paediatric neurosurgeon at Wadia Hospital and after six days, the family took the bold step to move the child to Mumbai in the midst of coronavirus pandemic, with fear in the heart and little Karthik in hands.

Little did they know about the war-like readiness done by the team at Wadia Children's Hospital to receive this baby of courage. The neurosurgery teamed up with the craniofacial plastic surgery team to save the baby’s life.

Dr Chandrashekhar Deopujari, an honorary neurosurgeon at Wadia Hospital, said, “On arrival, the baby was diagnosed with a massive frontonasal encephalocele with his brain pouting in between his nose and eyes as it is linked to craniofacial deformity. This rare condition made the baby’s brain grow down via a crack in the skull into his nose. Encephaloceles are characterised by the protrusion of nervous tissue through the skull base openings into either the face or the posterior part of the skull.”

Encephalocele incidence is around one in 10,000 live births. The incidence is higher in India as compared to the Western world due to lack of adequate folic acid ingestion or genetic causes. The child’s brain had descended down like a pouch and the bone between his brain and the eye was deficient.

Along with his brain, his brain fluid space (ventricle) and his brain artery (Anterior cerebral artery) were in the encephalocele. Even though there was no impact on his brain activity. The child was breathing through his mouth because the swelling had prevented him from breathing properly through his nose; his vision was impaired and had completely deformed his nose and face. Having taken care of his massive encephalocele impending rupture, at a mere age of four months old, with the brain fluid space (ventricle) and blood vessel (anterior cerebral artery) being within the sac, was the challenge. Thus, by adhering to the Covid protocol, the child was worked up in a prompt and planned manner.” he said.

Dr Deopujari said the craniotomy procedure was scheduled for July 22, and his skull was opened and retracted his brain back. The normal brain from the sac of non-functioning brain matter was isolated that hung from his face.

“Later, an artificial bone was placed between the two eyes and another bone on that to ensure that the brain does not fall again into the nasal cavity. The eight-hour surgery was uneventful, he was kept in the ICU for two days and later shifted to the normal ward,” he said.