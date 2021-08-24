Narayan Rane arrested for 'slap slur' against CM Uddhav Thackeray

Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for his 'tight slap' remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Rane approached the Bombay High Court , challenging the FIRs registered against him in parts of Maharashtra over his remarks against state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and sought protection from arrest.

The Union Minister has sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” Rane said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

