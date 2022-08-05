Narayan Rane’s induction in Centre stalled BJP-Shiv Sena reunion talks: Shinde-camp spokesperson

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray contemplated quitting as the Maharashtra chief minister last year, after talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party’s Eknath Shinde-camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar claimed on Friday. Kesarkar also accused the Rane father-son duo for dragging through mud the name of Aaditya Thackeray in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Kesarkar’s statement has sent ripples through Maharashtra’s political circles.

Shiv Sena member of Parliament (MP) from Mumbai South Central, Rahul Shewale, who was appointed group leader of the party in Lok Sabha, on July 19, in presence of Shinde, had referred to the June 8, 2021, meeting between Modi and Thackeray in New Delhi. It was where the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena coming together again was discussed. It was also said that the talks failed 12 BJP MLAs were suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during last year’s monsoon session irking the BJP leadership.

Talking to reporters, Kesarkar claimed that Thackeray enjoys good relations with Modi, who refers to the former as his “younger brother”, which was more important than any post.

Kesarkar, a three-time MLA who hails from coastal Konkan region, said that several Shiv Sena leaders were “pained” when BJP’s Rajya Sabha member, and now union MSME minister, Narayan Rane targeted Aaditya in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput case by dragging his name. “He (Thackeray) was to resign in 15 days,” he said.

Kesarkar concurred with Shewale when the latter said that after the Modi-Thackeray meeting when the talks moved ahead, the suspension of 12 MLAs strained the relationship between the two parties. “Later when Rane was made a minister in the Modi government, the talks came to a halt,” he claimed.

Rane and Uddhav have been at loggerheads for a while.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, however, said not to put much value on what Kesarkar said about the issue of Modi-Thackeray talks on alliance. “The moment Kesarkar sees a camera, he starts speaking…he has just become a spokesperson,” spokesperson of the main faction Manisha Kayande said. “They know what is going to happen in the Supreme Court…they are rattled and confused,” she said.