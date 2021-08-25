Narayan Rane summoned by Nashik Police in 'slap' slur case

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who was arrested yesterday over his "would have slapped Uddhav Thackeray" remark and granted bail late night, has been asked to appear before the police in Nashik on September 2, according to multiple media reports.

A court at Mahad in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Tuesday night granted bail to Union minister Narayan Rane, arrested over his controversial remark, which triggered a political row and protests.

Also Read — Narayan Rane gets bail in 'slap' remark case

The BJP leader faces four FIRs across Maharashtra over his remark that he would have slapped Thackeray over the latter’s `ignorance' of the year of India’s independence. Rane was produced before Judicial Magistrate Shaikhbabaso S Patil at 9.45 pm following his arrest in the afternoon. Government pleader Bhushan Salvi sought seven-day police custody for the BJP leader to conduct further investigation.

It was important to investigate if there was a conspiracy to tarnish the reputation of the chief minister, he said. Opposing the application, Rane's lawyers Aniket Nikam and Bhau Salunkhe argued that his health condition was serious as he was 69 years old and suffered from sugar and blood pressure issues. Nikam further argued that the offenses under IPC for which Rane was arrested were all punishable with less than seven years and hence his custody was unnecessary.

