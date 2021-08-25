Narayan Rane summoned by Nashik Police over his 'slap' remark against Uddhav Thackeray

The Nashik police have issued a notice to Union minister Narayan Rane, asking him to appear before them for questioning on September 2 in connection with an FIR registered against him over his remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an official said on Wednesday.

As per the notice, Rane has been directed to remain present before the investigation officer - police inspector Ananda Wagh - at 12 pm on September 2 at Cyber police station in Nashik city, located about 160 km from here, he said.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Rane for his remarks against CM Thackeray under Indian Penal Code Sections 500 (defamation), 505(2), (public mischief) and 153(B) (1) (c) (remarks likely to cause disharmony, or feeling of enmity or hatred or ill-will), he said.

"It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation," the notice stated. The notice was issued under Section 41 of the CrPC, the official said.

As per the notice, Rane has been directed not to commit any offence in future and not tamper with the evidence (in the case) in any manner whatsoever. Rane also has been directed to join the investigation as and when required and cooperate in probe into the case, he said.

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey told reporters that the Union minister has acknowledged the notice seeking to record his statement in connection with the case.

He said Rane was cooperating in the investigation and gave in writing that he will not repeat such an offence in future, so there was no need to arrest him and the police only served him the notice. Pandey also defended his orders issued on Tuesday for arresting Rane.

"As per my opinion, my orders were fair and just," he said, adding that he stood by his order.

Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra following his remarks that he would have slapped Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

The Union minister was granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad district on Tuesday night. Though a team of Nashik police was on Tuesday said to have left to take Rane in custody, a senior police official later said that they would not arrest the BJP leader for now in view of the Mahad court's bail order.

Rane faces four FIRs in Maharashtra over his remarks, which triggered a political row and protests across the state on Tuesday.