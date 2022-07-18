Narmada tragedy: Next of kin to get Rs 16L ex-gratia

Narmada bus tragedy: Next of kin of deceased to get Rs 16 lakh ex-gratia

PM Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF, while Maharashtra CM Shinde announced Rs 10 lakh and MP CM Chouhan announced Rs 4 lakh

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 18 2022, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 18:57 ist
Rescue operation underway after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus fell into the Narmada river. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre and state governments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have announced an ex-gratia totalling Rs 16 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in the Narmada river bus tragedy.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended their condolences to the bereaved families.

Modi announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the bus tragedy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased while his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the families.

