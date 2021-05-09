Nashik city to have online details on crematoriums

At a time when long queues are being witnessed outside crematoriums in wake of Covid-19 deaths, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched an online portal to help people find a closer location and a time slot.

The portal – www.cremation.nmc.gov.in has now gone live.

It is something that municipal bodies across the country can replicate.

“People would be able to choose the desired time and slot after checking the availability. Also, it would give details of the nearest crematorium,” NMC officials said. “It’s a user-friendly software,” the official added, adding that it has been launched to ensure that people do not face hassles. Once the slot is booked, they will receive messages on their mobile phone – and can download the receipt.

The Nashik city has 17 crematoriums and 70 pyres.