Nashik: Onion prices continue slide at Lasalgaon market

PTI
Nashik,
  • Nov 07 2020, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 00:22 ist
Onion prices continued to fall in Nashik's Lasalgaon APMC market with the average cost of a quintal of the kitchen staple on Friday being Rs 3,200, a drop of Rs 451, said officials.

During the day, the maximum price per quintal was 4,100, the minimum price was Rs 1,151 while the average was Rs 3,200 against Rs 3,651 on November 5, they said.

In contrast, the average price for a quintal on October 30 was Rs 5,501, while the maximum and minimum were Rs 6,001 and Rs 1,011 respectively, the officials pointed out.

Skyrocketing onion prices in the past few weeks had led to the Centre stepping in and laying down wholesale and retail stock limits, which in turn got traders agitated with most of them boycotting auctions in markets, including at Lasalgaon, Asia's largest for the crop.

