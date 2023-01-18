Nashik Poll: Uddhav Sena-backed Independent reaches out to Congress, NCP

Amid reports of lack of coordination among the three Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, the NCP and Congress is expected to take a call on Wednesday on extending support to Shubhangi Patil, the BJP rebel who has been backed by Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray for the biennial elections to Nashik Division Graduates’ seat of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Patil is facing Independent candidate Satyajeet Tambe, a Congress rebel, who has said that he would be seeking support of MVA as well as the BJP.

Tambe’s father Dr Sudhir Tambe, a three-term MLC, was re-nominated by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to contest, but he backed out and fielded his son Satyajeet as an Independent. The Congress high-command has placed Dr Tambe under suspension pending an inquiry and the junior Tambe too would face action.

The leadership of Maha Vikas Aghadi would meet in Mumbai on Wednesday when a final decision would be taken.

After the support of Shiv Sena (UBT), Patil is reaching out to the leadership of state Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

A day after the last date of withdrawal, Patil on Tuesday met former Speaker and Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole in Buldhana.

“Some Independent contestants are in touch with us, Shubhangi Patil also met us,” Patole confirmed. “The MVA meeting will be held on Wednesday when we all will sit together and take a final decision on the Council elections,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said, “Shubhangi Patil spoke to me…We will take a decision at the MVA meeting.”

When asked, Patil, however, said, “Lets wait for a day, they would decide…I met Nana (Patole)…I spoke to Dada (Ajit Pawar), I will meet and seek his blessings, I will meet (state NCP President) Jayant Patil and Sharad Pawar saheb also and seek their blessings….As an Independent candidate I am seeking everyone’s blessings...I am sure they would all bless me.”

Last week, after being denied AB Form by the BJP, she called on Thackeray at Matoshree, after which the Shiv Sena (UBT) formally declared support to her.