National Games infra may be used as COVID-19 care centres: Goa CM

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jun 15 2020, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 17:40 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit/PTI Photo

 Stadiums built for the National Games to be held in Goa has come handy in the fight to contain the coronavirus outbreak and they would soon be notified as COVID care centres, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

These include the one at Navelim in south Goa, Pernem in the northern part of the state and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee stadium near Panaji, he said.

The National Games were scheduled between October and November this year but the coronavirus outbreak may bring about a change in plans.

Sawant asked people to not oppose setting up of COVID care centres in their areas, adding that patients must be shown love and and frontline staff respect.

The plan to convert some educational institutions into temporary COVID care centres has been dropped due to exams, he added.

