National Maritime Heritage Complex to be built at Lothal in Gujarat

Showcasing India's rich and diverse maritime heritage, the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) is being built at the historic Indus Valley Civilisation region of Lothal in Gujarat.

The foundation stone for the NMHC project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the consent for the master plan was given in March 2019.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, the project will be completed in different phases. Phase 1 includes a part museum building Complex with 5 five galleries and a naval gallery to be utilised by the Indian Navy & Coast Guard and related land development on 35 acres. This phase is being developed under EPC mode at a cost of Rs 774.23 Crore.

Phase 1B consists of the remaining museum including balance galleries, Light House, 5D dome theatre, Bagicha Complex, and other infrastructure. This phase is proposed to be developed under EPC mode.

Similarly, phase 2 will consist of States Pavilion, Lothal City, Maritime Institute including hostel, Eco resorts, Maritime & Naval Theme Park, Climate Change Theme Park, Monument Theme Park, and Adventure & Amusement Park. Components under this phase shall be executed under PPP mode.

Union Minister MoPSW, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "It is one of the major projects under Sagarmala scheme of MoPSW which has an edutainment approach. By using the latest technology maritime heritage will be projected in a user-friendly manner to spread awareness among people. The total cost of the NMHC project including EPC and PPP mode is Rs 3,500 Crores. The commissioning of NMHC Phase 1A is targeted to be completed by March 2024."