Nationwide drive to vaccinate transgenders kicks off

In a bid to ensure equitable vaccination accessibility, Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation and Kineer Services launched ‘Parivartan Ka Teeka’ (literally translating to vaccination of change), to vaccinate members of the transgender community across India free of cost over the next six months.

Kineer will organise camps across 200 centres of Apollo Hospitals and NGOs as well as individuals can register themselves at vaccination camps in their vicinity. The initiative also hopes to raise awareness and seek to empower the community against Covid-19.

In a statement, Jaswinder Narang, CEO, Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation said, “The only way we will come out of the pandemic is by ensuring that each one of us is fully vaccinated and immunised. The initiative is a step towards making vaccination accessible and affordable, and fortifies our objective of inclusive healthcare for all.”

Activist Laxmi Tripathi, Kineer Services said, “We, at Kineer Services are overwhelmed by the support extended by Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation to make vaccines equitable and accessible for the transgender community. The initiative is an effort to fight the pandemic and make sure that no one is left behind.”

