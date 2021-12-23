Nationwide night lockdown likely, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Amid the spurt of Omicron cases, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday reprimanded legislators who were seen without face-masks even as he dropped indications of pan-India night restrictions to combat the spread of the new Covid-19 variant.

“We need to take things seriously. We do not want a lockdown again. We request everyone in the House also to please wear a mask,” Pawar told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

“Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is very serious on the issue (of following Covid-19 protocols and Covid-appropriate-behaviour)….countrywide night curfew is being thought of at the highest levels,” said Pawar, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

During the intervention, Pawar drew the attention of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and pointed out that many of the members in Treasury and Opposition benches were not wearing masks.

“I request opposition leaders to speak responsibly on this issue,” he said.

“If some members are feeling uncomfortable while speaking by wearing masks, they can remove it and use it again after their speech is over,’’ he said.

“The virus spread is quite serious. The number of cases abroad is doubling within one and half days’’ said Pawar, who is known to call a spade a spade.

“We do not want to impose a lockdown but people should also think,” he said.

