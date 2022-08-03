Naval police bust fake recruitment racket in Thane

The naval police, in a major breakthrough, busted a fake recruitment agency in Thane district, adjoining the state Mumbai. The Ambernath police station, in Thane, took over the investigation.

The case of fraudulent recruitments came to light recently, which was masterminded by an individual claiming to be Captain Sameer Singh of the Indian Navy.

“The individual offered young candidates fake employment in the Indian Navy for security guards,” officials in Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command said.

A preliminary investigation, conducted by the naval police, revealed that the individual used a fake Ministry of Defence letter that indicated INS Kunjali, situated at Colaba in Mumbai, as being the place of recruitment and work. “The suspect operates from Ambernath (East) and used his location to transact money, uniforms and other required paperwork. He took money from innocent aspirants as application fees,” officials said, and explained that the accused then issued them uniforms and fake identity cards, and promised them jobs as security guards.

A naval police team was deputed to Ambernath to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the case. It approached Shivaji Nagar police station, Ambernath (East), and lodged a formal complaint, requesting the police to apprehend the individual at the earliest and register an FIR against him.