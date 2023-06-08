Navi Mumbai airport to be operational by 2024

The much-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) would be operational by 2024.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted an aerial survey of the site in a helicopter and an on-spot inspection of the runway and other facilities and reviewed the progress with top officials.

A presentation was made by Adani Group to the duo of Shinde-Fadnavis giving an update of the NMIA.

“The NMIA is going to be very important. The bhoomi-pujan ceremony of the airport was conducted at the auspicious hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is he who would do the inauguration,” Shinde said.

“We are glad to see that the work of the development of the airport is satisfactory and at a fast pace and that all efforts are underway to make this project open to the public soon,” he said.

Fadnavis said that there will be an effort to start this airport by 2024 and it will be a unique airport in the country.

"The purpose of today’s inspection was to solve the problems in the way of the development of the airport and speed up the work. As there will be a connectivity through various means of transportation to this airport, the airport will be considered as a unique airport in the country,” added Fadnavis.

Shinde and Fadnavis issued instructions that the problems regarding the development of the airport should be resolved immediately and commercial operation should start in 2024.

The 22 km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link in the proximity of Navi Mumbai International Airport will serve as an important link.

The airport will have a capacity of 9 crore passengers per annum. The first phase has four terminals and will accommodate 42 aircrafts. There will be 5,500 capacity car parking. The airport is being developed on an area of 11.4 km and will have two runways.

Among those who were present include Raigad district Guardian Minister Uday Samant, Maval MP Shrirang Barane, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, Anil Diggikar, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee.